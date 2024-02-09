"Revenge" brigade in action: 11 occupants eliminated in Luhansk region

Border guards of the "Revenge" offensive guard brigade in Luhansk region eliminated 11 occupants, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

"11 invaders were eliminated by border guards of the "Revenge" brigade of the Offensive Guard in Luhansk region. 6 invaders were neutralized from the ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft mount, another 5 - thanks to aerial reconnaissance men who passed the coordinates to mortar and grenade launchers," the statement said.

