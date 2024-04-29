Reuters: UN confirms russia used missiles from DPRK to strike Ukraine

Experts of the United Nations have confirmed that russia used North Korean Hwasong-11 missiles to strike Kharkiv. Reuters reportsand UNN .

This month, observers arrived in Ukraine to monitor the implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea, which prohibit the import and export of military technology to the DPRK. Experts found no evidence that the missile was made in russia.

In a 32-page report, UN observers concluded that "debris from the missile that fell in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on January 2, 2024, originated from the DPRK's Hwasong-11 series missile."

Trajectory information provided by the Ukrainian authorities indicates that it was launched within the territory of the russian federation. Such a location, if the missile were under the control of russian forces, would likely imply the purchase by russian citizens - according to the report of observers, reports Reuters

It is noted that the representatives of russia and the DPRK to the UN in New York did not respond to a request to comment on the report of the sanctions monitors

Regional Prosecutor's Office: One case of DPRK missile use by enemy officially confirmed in Kharkiv region

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, has previously confirmed that russia has used North Korean missiles to strike Ukraine. He also spoke about their similarity to Iskander missiles.

We can confirm several cases of russian use of North Korean missiles. On February 14, russia fired at least six such missiles at Ukraine. North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles have their own specifics and features, including flying faster than russian missiles. But in general, they are almost the same as the Iskander-M. We found a part of such a North Korean missile after the attack on Kyiv on January 2 on Mokra Street (formerly Kudryashova Street) in Solomianskyi district, where a nine-story building was damaged and four people were killed - Ruvin noted.

The commander of the US Pacific Army, General Charles Flynn, says that russia's use of North Korean missiles in its attacks on Ukraine gives the DPRK a rare chance to test its weapons in combat.