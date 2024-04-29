Reuters: UN confirms russia used missiles from DPRK to strike Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 23420 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36947 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23859 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30501 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 27470 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253086 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227334 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238921 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225591 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99815 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70024 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76504 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113449 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114321 views
Reuters: UN confirms russia used missiles from DPRK to strike Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31664 views

United Nations experts have confirmed that russia used North Korean missiles to strike Kharkiv, indicating that russia may have acquired missiles from North Korea in violation of UN sanctions.

Experts  of the United Nations have confirmed that russia used North Korean Hwasong-11 missiles to strike Kharkiv. Reuters reportsand UNN .

Details

This month, observers arrived in Ukraine to monitor the implementation of UN sanctions against North Korea, which prohibit the import and export of military technology to the DPRK. Experts found no evidence that the missile was made in russia.

In a 32-page report, UN observers concluded that "debris from the missile that fell in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on January 2, 2024, originated from the DPRK's Hwasong-11 series missile."

Trajectory information provided by the Ukrainian authorities indicates that it was launched within the territory of the russian federation. Such a location, if the missile were under the control of russian forces, would likely imply the purchase by russian citizens

- according to the report of observers, reports Reuters

It is noted that the representatives of russia and the DPRK to the UN in New York did not respond to a request to comment on the report of the sanctions monitors

Regional Prosecutor's Office: One case of DPRK missile use by enemy officially confirmed in Kharkiv region18.03.24, 15:17 • 22981 view

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, has previously confirmed that russia has used North Korean missiles to strike Ukraine. He also spoke about their similarity to Iskander missiles.

We can confirm several cases of russian use of North Korean missiles. On February 14, russia fired at least six such missiles at Ukraine. North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles have their own specifics and features, including flying faster than russian missiles. But in general, they are almost the same as the Iskander-M. We found a part of such a North Korean missile after the attack on Kyiv on January 2 on Mokra Street (formerly Kudryashova Street) in Solomianskyi district, where a nine-story building was damaged and four people were killed

- Ruvin noted.

Recall

The commander of the US Pacific Army, General Charles Flynn, says that russia's use of North Korean missiles in its attacks on Ukraine gives the DPRK a rare chance to test its weapons in combat.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

