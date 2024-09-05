Residents return to village in Kharkiv region after devastating fire due to enemy shelling

In the Kharkiv region, the village of Studenok is recovering from the consequences of a fire caused by enemy shelling, despite significant destruction, residents are returning, electricity supply and the outpatient clinic have been restored, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, UNN reports.

Liquidation measures continue in the village of Studenok. A fire caused by the occupiers' shelling destroyed more than 130 households with 205 people living in them. Despite the significant destruction, residents remain in the village, more than 180 evacuees have returned - Sinegubov wrote in Telegram

Details

A humanitarian headquarters has been set up to provide people with the necessary humanitarian aid.

A general practice family medicine outpatient clinic has resumed its work, with doctors and humanitarian organizations providing medical and psychological assistance.

Every day, residents are provided with hot lunches from World Central Kitchen.

Balakliya, Izyum, Barvinkove, Kunievo, Donetsk territorial communities and international partners provided food packages, hygiene products and other essentials.

Employees of the village council continue to collect information about the needs of the population.

Electricity supply has been restored in the village.

Izyum DMA and Oskil DMA are working to provide compensation for damaged households in the village of Studenok.

