A childlessness tax is waiting for residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

"Back to the USSR. Russia has decided to follow the path of the bloody Marshal Zhukov and will force women to give birth to cannon fodder for the wars waged by the Kremlin. We are talking about the introduction of a tax on families who do not have children," the statement reads.

According to Sprotyv, the relevant bill was introduced by State Duma deputy Gurulov. The official proposes to spend the accumulated funds in the future on the "patriotic" upbringing of orphans. In other words, to prepare a future mobilization resource for the Russian Ministry of Attack.

The occupiers continue to militarize young people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by opening "military history" classes. One of these classes was opened in Luhansk boarding school, Sprotyv added.