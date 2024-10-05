Residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine face a childlessness tax - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
Russia intends to introduce a tax for families without children in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The goal is to increase the birth rate to replenish the mobilization resource and “patriotic” upbringing of orphans.
A childlessness tax is waiting for residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.
"Back to the USSR. Russia has decided to follow the path of the bloody Marshal Zhukov and will force women to give birth to cannon fodder for the wars waged by the Kremlin. We are talking about the introduction of a tax on families who do not have children," the statement reads.
Russian Federation plans to transfer the occupied territories of Ukraine under the control of war criminals - Resistance05.10.24, 09:20 • 52114 views
According to Sprotyv, the relevant bill was introduced by State Duma deputy Gurulov. The official proposes to spend the accumulated funds in the future on the "patriotic" upbringing of orphans. In other words, to prepare a future mobilization resource for the Russian Ministry of Attack.
Russians are creating fake universities in the temporarily occupied Mariupol - Resistance05.10.24, 02:35 • 40413 views
The occupiers continue to militarize young people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by opening "military history" classes. One of these classes was opened in Luhansk boarding school, Sprotyv added.