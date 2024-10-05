ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine face a childlessness tax - Resistance

Residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine face a childlessness tax - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42169 views

Russia intends to introduce a tax for families without children in the occupied territories of Ukraine. The goal is to increase the birth rate to replenish the mobilization resource and “patriotic” upbringing of orphans.

A childlessness tax is waiting for residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

"Back to the USSR. Russia has decided to follow the path of the bloody Marshal Zhukov and will force women to give birth to cannon fodder for the wars waged by the Kremlin. We are talking about the introduction of a tax on families who do not have children," the statement reads.

Russian Federation plans to transfer the occupied territories of Ukraine under the control of war criminals - Resistance05.10.24, 09:20 • 52114 views

According to Sprotyv, the relevant bill was introduced by State Duma deputy Gurulov. The official proposes to spend the accumulated funds in the future on the "patriotic" upbringing of orphans. In other words, to prepare a future mobilization resource for the Russian Ministry of Attack.

Russians are creating fake universities in the temporarily occupied Mariupol - Resistance05.10.24, 02:35 • 40413 views

The occupiers continue to militarize young people in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by opening "military history" classes. One of these classes was opened in Luhansk boarding school, Sprotyv added.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
mariupolMariupol

