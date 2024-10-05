Russia has developed a strategy that envisages the transfer of power in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the control of war criminals, according to the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

The Kremlin has developed a so-called strategy for managing the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine under the cynical name "time of heroes." It means that the administrative apparatus of the pseudo-entities "lPR" and "dPR", as well as the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and the annexed Crimea, is gradually being transferred to the hands of war criminals - informs the Center for National Resistance.

It is noted that the "time of heroes" program, launched this spring, is aimed at "improving the professional skills" of fighters of the so-called "special military operation." In fact, this program reportedly allows Putin to integrate war criminals into leadership positions, giving them the ability to control both the occupied territories of Ukraine and key areas in Russia.

"This not only consolidates the Kremlin's influence, but also gives criminals the opportunity to continue repression and violence in new roles," the National Resistance Center noted.

In addition, as stated, the Kremlin is actively campaigning for military personnel who, for health reasons or for other reasons, can no longer participate in the war, to become teachers. In several regions of the Russian Federation, pedagogical higher education institutions have introduced retraining programs for Russian citizens who participated in the war with Ukraine.

Addendum

The Center for National Resistance reported that starting next year, all Ukrainians without Russian passports in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will receive the status of foreign citizens or stateless persons.