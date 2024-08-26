Residents of Brovary community urged to stock up on water

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 36059 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134862 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140199 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231185 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169089 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162351 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147072 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215682 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112844 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202430 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 67119 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 39627 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 43024 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104097 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 97580 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231185 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215682 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228646 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216051 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 97580 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104097 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156888 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155732 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159573 views
Residents of Brovary community urged to stock up on water

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28218 views

The mayor of Brovary urged residents to stock up on water due to a possible prolonged power outage. The city has deployed 8 Sanctuary Points, their number can be increased if necessary.

Residents of Brovary and other settlements of the community are urged by the city authorities to stock up on water. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel , UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the possible prolonged absence of electricity, take care of water supplies," Sapozhko wrote.

The mayor of Brovary also reminded that eight Unbreakable Points have been set up in the community to meet the needs of people at the following addresses:

- Brovary, 6 Volodymyr Velykyi St

- 80 Blagodatna St., Brovary

- Brovary, 306-a Kyivska St

- Brovary, 23-a Heroiv Ukrainy str

- Brovary, 11-a Lagunova str

- Brovary, 13 Heroiv Nebesnoyi Sotnyi St

- Knyazhychi, 8 Shkilna str

- Trebukhiv, 16 Brovarska str

Ihor Sapozhko added that if necessary, the number of the Sanctuary Points will be increased.

To recap

In Brovary, during the morning strike on Ukraine, power was partially cut off.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

