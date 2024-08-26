Residents of Brovary community urged to stock up on water

Residents of Brovary and other settlements of the community are urged by the city authorities to stock up on water. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel , UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the possible prolonged absence of electricity, take care of water supplies," Sapozhko wrote.

The mayor of Brovary also reminded that eight Unbreakable Points have been set up in the community to meet the needs of people at the following addresses:

- Brovary, 6 Volodymyr Velykyi St

- 80 Blagodatna St., Brovary

- Brovary, 306-a Kyivska St

- Brovary, 23-a Heroiv Ukrainy str

- Brovary, 11-a Lagunova str

- Brovary, 13 Heroiv Nebesnoyi Sotnyi St

- Knyazhychi, 8 Shkilna str

- Trebukhiv, 16 Brovarska str

Ihor Sapozhko added that if necessary, the number of the Sanctuary Points will be increased.

To recap

In Brovary, during the morning strike on Ukraine, power was partially cut off.