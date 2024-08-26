Residents of Brovary community urged to stock up on water
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor of Brovary urged residents to stock up on water due to a possible prolonged power outage. The city has deployed 8 Sanctuary Points, their number can be increased if necessary.
Residents of Brovary and other settlements of the community are urged by the city authorities to stock up on water. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko on his Telegram channel , UNN reports.
Details
"Due to the possible prolonged absence of electricity, take care of water supplies," Sapozhko wrote.
The mayor of Brovary also reminded that eight Unbreakable Points have been set up in the community to meet the needs of people at the following addresses:
- Brovary, 6 Volodymyr Velykyi St
- 80 Blagodatna St., Brovary
- Brovary, 306-a Kyivska St
- Brovary, 23-a Heroiv Ukrainy str
- Brovary, 11-a Lagunova str
- Brovary, 13 Heroiv Nebesnoyi Sotnyi St
- Knyazhychi, 8 Shkilna str
- Trebukhiv, 16 Brovarska str
Ihor Sapozhko added that if necessary, the number of the Sanctuary Points will be increased.
To recap
In Brovary, during the morning strike on Ukraine, power was partially cut off.