Residents of a number of other settlements in Sumy region to be evacuated: what is known

In the Sumy region, it was decided to evacuate residents of several settlements, including the Hlukhiv and Esman communities, as well as five other settlements in the Shostka and Konotop districts. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"We talked about including the Hlukhiv community and the city of Hlukhiv, the Esman community in the evacuation process. The number of people is very large - tens of thousands," says Artyukh.

Also, the Sumy RMA decided to evacuate 5 more settlements in Shostka and Konotop districts

Recall

Last week, another 183 settlements in Sumy region were identified as being subject to evacuation.