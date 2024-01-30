Residential buildings and the "Point of Unbreakability" were hit: Russian aviation attacked Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked residential neighborhoods in the Kherson region of Ukraine, damaging houses and the "Point of Unbreakability".
The occupiers continue to attack Kherson region. As reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the attacks hit residential buildings and the building of the "Point of Unbreakability," UNN reports.
According to the Joint Forces Operation, Russian aviation continues to attack Kherson region. In the afternoon, two settlements of Beryslav district came under fire.
"The strikes hit residential buildings, as well as the building of the "Point of Unbreakability". [Fortunately, no local residents were injured," the statement said.