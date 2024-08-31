Residential buildings and infrastructure damaged in Sloboda district of Kharkiv as a result of the strike

In Sloboda district of Kharkiv, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged as a result of a KAB bombing. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports .

Details [1

According to preliminary information, no one was injured. Emergency services are on the scene to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of local residents.

Sinegubov urged citizens to stay in shelters during air raids and to follow all safety measures.

An explosion occurs in Kharkiv during an air raid alert