Resident of Omsk region detained in Russia for “cooperation with Ukrainian special services”
Kyiv • UNN
In Omsk, the FSB detained a 21-year-old man, accusing him of collaborating with Ukrainian special services. According to the FSB, he was supposed to conduct reconnaissance near military units and receive tasks via messenger.
UNN writes with reference to the Russian media.
Details
In Russia, the federal security service for the Omsk region and regional law enforcement agencies announced that a local resident had been exposed as collaborating “with Ukrainian special services.
It is stated that the 21-year-old was supposed to conduct reconnaissance near military units and “destroy critical infrastructure facilities,” while, according to the FSB, he received “tasks from a curator from Ukraine” via messenger.
Recall
In Russia , two journalistsworking for AP and Reuters were detained.
