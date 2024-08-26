A local resident was detained in Omsk, whom Russian law enforcement agencies declared a possible accomplice of the Ukrainian special services.

UNN writes with reference to the Russian media.

Details

In Russia, the federal security service for the Omsk region and regional law enforcement agencies announced that a local resident had been exposed as collaborating “with Ukrainian special services.

It is stated that the 21-year-old was supposed to conduct reconnaissance near military units and “destroy critical infrastructure facilities,” while, according to the FSB, he received “tasks from a curator from Ukraine” via messenger.

Recall

In Russia , two journalistsworking for AP and Reuters were detained.

WSJ reports on the deterioration of relations between Russia and France over Durov