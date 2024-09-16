Rescuers fight large-scale forest fire in Poltava region: area of about 100 hectares

Rescuers in Poltava region are trying to extinguish a large-scale forest fire on an area of about 100 hectares. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In Poltava region, near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna, a large forest fire is being extinguished, covering an area of about 100 hectares. The fire was reported to the rescue services at 16:40 today.

Rescuers and forestry workers are actively working at the scene to stop the fire from spreading.

