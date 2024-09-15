More than 70 fires in open areas and natural ecosystems are being extinguished in Kharkiv region - SES

Currently, more than 70 fires in open areas and natural ecosystems are being extinguished in Kharkiv region. Dry grass, reeds, coniferous litter, garbage and dry fallen leaves are burning. The fires occurred in all districts of the region and some districts of Kharkiv. This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, UNN reports .

Currently, more than 70 fires in open areas and natural ecosystems are being extinguished in Kharkiv region. Dry grass, reeds, coniferous litter, garbage and dry fallen leaves are burning. The fires occurred in all districts of the region and in Saltovsky, Novobavarsky, Nemyshlyansky, Kholodnogorsky and Slobodsky districts of Kharkiv. Units of the State Emergency Service, local and voluntary fire brigades, and forestry enterprises are involved in their elimination, - the statement said.

It is noted that wind gusts contribute to the spread of flames over large areas, and in the de-occupied territory of the region, extinguishing is complicated by the large number of enemy explosive devices.

Recall

Terrorists shelled settlements of Kuryliv community in Kharkiv region. Outbuildings, a car, and dead wood caught fire in the villages of Novooosynove and Podoly, with the total area of the fire reaching over 5 hectares.