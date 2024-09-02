ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Rescuers eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack in Kyiv

Rescuers eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69083 views

Kyiv rescuers are working in different districts of the capital after an enemy attack. Fires in cars, a warehouse, a recycling center and damage to the boiler room of an educational institution have been extinguished.

Kyiv rescuers are working in different districts of the capital to eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

In Sviatoshynskyi district, 4 cars were on fire, the fire was extinguished. At another address, a two-story warehouse building with an area of 700 square meters is on fire.

In addition, firefighters extinguished a fire at the entrance to one of the metro stations. A recycling center was on fire.

The boiler house of an educational institution in Holosiivskyi district was damaged. The fire has been extinguished.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, emergency workers extinguished the fire over an area of 400 square meters. The dismantling of the structures is underway.  

Image

Buildings damaged in two Kyiv districts by falling rocket fragments02.09.24, 05:58 • 56843 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarKyiv

