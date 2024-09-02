Rescuers eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack in Kyiv

Kyiv rescuers are working in different districts of the capital to eliminate the consequences of an enemy attack. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

In Sviatoshynskyi district, 4 cars were on fire, the fire was extinguished. At another address, a two-story warehouse building with an area of 700 square meters is on fire.

In addition, firefighters extinguished a fire at the entrance to one of the metro stations. A recycling center was on fire.

The boiler house of an educational institution in Holosiivskyi district was damaged. The fire has been extinguished.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, emergency workers extinguished the fire over an area of 400 square meters. The dismantling of the structures is underway.

