Buildings damaged in two Kyiv districts by falling rocket fragments
Kyiv • UNN
In Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv, damage to non-residential buildings was reported as a result of rocket fragments falling. Operational services are heading to the scene to clarify information and provide assistance.
In two districts of Kyiv, non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the fall of rocket fragments. This is reported in the KCMA Telegram, UNN reports
Details
“As a result of the missile strike, debris fell in Holosiivskyi district. According to preliminary information, non-residential buildings were damaged. The data is being clarified,” informed Serhiy Popko, head of the Crisis Media Center.
According to him, in Svyatoshynskyi district, the debris damaged non-residential buildings.
“Operational services are going to the scene,” the official emphasized.