Buildings damaged in two Kyiv districts by falling rocket fragments

In two districts of Kyiv, non-residential buildings were damaged as a result of the fall of rocket fragments. This is reported in the KCMA Telegram, UNN reports

Details

“As a result of the missile strike, debris fell in Holosiivskyi district. According to preliminary information, non-residential buildings were damaged. The data is being clarified,” informed Serhiy Popko, head of the Crisis Media Center.

According to him, in Svyatoshynskyi district, the debris damaged non-residential buildings.

“Operational services are going to the scene,” the official emphasized.

