Rescue from the heat: watering troughs for animals set up in Kyiv parks and squares

Forecasters continue to predict hot weather, so portable watering troughs for pets and stray animals have been set up in Kyiv's parks and squares. This was reported by KCSA, according to UNN.

Details

Kyiv continues to create comfortable conditions for animals and develops the relevant infrastructure. Pet drinking stands are a common practice in many European cities. In response to numerous requests from Kyiv residents, portable drinking bowls have already been set up in parks and squares in Obolon, Desnianskyi, and Darnytskyi districts. Soon they will appear in other districts of the capital - said Serhiy Saburov, director of the Kyiv City Hospital of Veterinary Medicine.

According to him, the watering troughs will be operating in the capital's parks and squares until the end of October. The hygiene of the stands and filling them with fresh, clean water will be ensured by the municipal greenery maintenance companies.

Recall

Meteorologists recorded four temperature records in Kyiv from August 25 to 27. The average monthly temperature was +23.1°C, which is 2.7°C above normal, and August 2024 was the third warmest since 1891.