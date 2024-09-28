ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Representatives of the Odesa-based Batkivshchyna party brought expired humanitarian aid to the children's regional hospital: Keeper reacts

Representatives of the Odesa-based Batkivshchyna party brought expired humanitarian aid to the children's regional hospital: Keeper reacts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36989 views

Representatives of the Odesa-based Batkivshchyna party delivered overdue humanitarian aid to the regional children's hospital. The head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, promised to look into the situation, calling it a possible “sabotage.

The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, has responded to the delivery of overdue humanitarian aid to the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital. He told journalists that he would look into the matter, according to a UNN correspondent .

Details

Media reported that overdue humanitarian aid had been delivered to the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital by representatives of the local Batkivshchyna party and the Shlyakhtna Dela charity foundation.

The head of the medical institution said that the "help" was delivered by the head of the regional organization and deputy chairman of the regional assembly Oleh Radkovsky, regional council member Oleksandr Barsky, and the head of the party's city organization Dmytro Zheman, along with the director of the Charitable Foundation Serhiy Shutov.

All the syringes, vitamins, diapers, coronavirus tests, and antiseptics were found to be expired. Most of them expired in 2021-2022.

The head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, has already responded to the incident and said he would look into the matter.

They brought humanitarian aid, but it was expired. Some of it had expired for years. I want to raise the question now, who are these people who tried to... maybe this is some kind of sabotage, tried to give our children some expired goods, syringes, so that there would be some other story. I understand that those people who were present there belong to one of the political parties and they are doing this for what purpose: to earn bonuses or to sincerely help

- Kiper said.

Recall

The United Nations lacks the funds needed to help Ukraine survive the winter as Russian strikes have destroyed half of Ukraine's power grid.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsUNN-Odesa
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising