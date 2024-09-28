Representatives of the Odesa-based Batkivshchyna party brought expired humanitarian aid to the children's regional hospital: Keeper reacts

The head of Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, has responded to the delivery of overdue humanitarian aid to the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital. He told journalists that he would look into the matter, according to a UNN correspondent .

Details

Media reported that overdue humanitarian aid had been delivered to the Odesa Regional Children's Clinical Hospital by representatives of the local Batkivshchyna party and the Shlyakhtna Dela charity foundation.

The head of the medical institution said that the "help" was delivered by the head of the regional organization and deputy chairman of the regional assembly Oleh Radkovsky, regional council member Oleksandr Barsky, and the head of the party's city organization Dmytro Zheman, along with the director of the Charitable Foundation Serhiy Shutov.

All the syringes, vitamins, diapers, coronavirus tests, and antiseptics were found to be expired. Most of them expired in 2021-2022.

The head of the Odesa RMA, Oleg Kiper, has already responded to the incident and said he would look into the matter.

They brought humanitarian aid, but it was expired. Some of it had expired for years. I want to raise the question now, who are these people who tried to... maybe this is some kind of sabotage, tried to give our children some expired goods, syringes, so that there would be some other story. I understand that those people who were present there belong to one of the political parties and they are doing this for what purpose: to earn bonuses or to sincerely help - Kiper said.

