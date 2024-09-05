Representatives of 75 countries and international organizations discussed food security within the framework of the Peace Formula

Representatives of 75 partner countries and international organizations from different regions of the world took part in the conference to implement the agreements reached at the Global Peace Summit. It was dedicated to the implementation of the Food Security clause of the Peace Formula. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the President.

The conference was held online.

The Ukrainian side was represented by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Mykola Tochytskyi, and Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz.

Yermak pointed out that Russian aggression against Ukraine is deepening the food crisis in the world, where every 11th person is already malnourished. However, even in times of war, Ukraine remains one of the leading guarantors of food security on the planet.

Global food security depends on the uninterrupted production, storage and supply of food. Therefore, Ukraine expects that this meeting will give rise to a number of very concrete steps that will ensure the unimpeded supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to the countries concerned - He said.

First of all, it is about guaranteeing the freedom and security of commercial navigation in the waters of the Black Sea and Azov basins, including demining and mine protection of trade routes, restoration and air defense systems for Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Further support is also needed for the Grain from Ukraine program and to reduce the logistical vulnerability of Ukraine's food export system. It is necessary to restore and increase the production capacity of the Ukrainian agricultural sector, in particular through the demining of agricultural land.

First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko spoke about the situation with the production and supply of Ukrainian agricultural products, including a significant recovery in exports of goods from our country to countries in need.

In 2023-2024, Ukraine exported 69.86 million tons of grain, oilseeds, and oil. In particular, wheat exports to Africa increased by 41%, and sunflower oil by 153%. This was primarily due to the restoration of logistics through the ports of Odesa region.

Also, with the support of partners from around the world, Ukraine has been able to increase the pace of land demining. Our state expects further steps to support these efforts.

Deputy National Security Advisor John Feiner, who personally attended the conference from Kyiv, noted that the United States continues to support Ukraine on its path to restoring a just and lasting peace and ending this war.

He emphasized that Russia's aggression against Ukraine has affected not only the lives of Ukrainians, but also people around the world, in particular through challenges to food security.

“Thanks to the bravery and resilience of Ukrainians, as well as the support of many partner countries, Ukraine was able to protect its exports and push back the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” he emphasized.

The conference resulted in a Joint Communiqué.

The thematic conference was the second of those planned as a follow-up to the inaugural Peace Summit. The first, dedicated to energy security, took place on August 22. Preparations are also underway for the third, which will focus on the release of all captured and deported Ukrainians. The purpose of these events is to develop a general peace plan initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's active participation in ensuring food security and navigation safety in the Black Sea. In early August, the two sides also discussed ratification of the Free Trade Agreement and strengthening economic cooperation.