Representatives of 75 countries and international organizations discussed food security within the framework of the Peace Formula

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125071 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129628 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212771 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160949 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157368 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144922 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206153 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112610 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193894 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 98282 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 73348 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 104932 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101727 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 59588 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212763 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206149 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193891 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220349 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208139 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 35403 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 49348 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153490 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152551 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156522 views
Representatives of 75 countries and international organizations discussed food security within the framework of the Peace Formula

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35722 views

Representatives of 75 countries took part in an online conference on food security as part of the Peace Formula. They discussed the export of Ukrainian grain and the restoration of port infrastructure.

Representatives of 75 partner countries and international organizations from different regions of the world took part in the conference to implement the agreements reached at the Global Peace Summit. It was dedicated to the implementation of the Food Security clause of the Peace Formula. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the President.

The conference was held online.

The Ukrainian side was represented by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva and Mykola Tochytskyi, and Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz.

Yermak pointed out that Russian aggression against Ukraine is deepening the food crisis in the world, where every 11th person is already malnourished. However, even in times of war, Ukraine remains one of the leading guarantors of food security on the planet.

Global food security depends on the uninterrupted production, storage and supply of food. Therefore, Ukraine expects that this meeting will give rise to a number of very concrete steps that will ensure the unimpeded supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to the countries concerned

- He said.

First of all, it is about guaranteeing the freedom and security of commercial navigation in the waters of the Black Sea and Azov basins, including demining and mine protection of trade routes, restoration and air defense systems for Ukrainian port infrastructure.

Further support is also needed for the Grain from Ukraine program and to reduce the logistical vulnerability of Ukraine's food export system. It is necessary to restore and increase the production capacity of the Ukrainian agricultural sector, in particular through the demining of agricultural land.

First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko spoke about the situation with the production and supply of Ukrainian agricultural products, including a significant recovery in exports of goods from our country to countries in need.

In 2023-2024, Ukraine exported 69.86 million tons of grain, oilseeds, and oil. In particular, wheat exports to Africa increased by 41%, and sunflower oil by 153%. This was primarily due to the restoration of logistics through the ports of Odesa region.

Also, with the support of partners from around the world, Ukraine has been able to increase the pace of land demining. Our state expects further steps to support these efforts.

Deputy National Security Advisor John Feiner, who personally attended the conference from Kyiv, noted that the United States continues to support Ukraine on its path to restoring a just and lasting peace and ending this war.

He emphasized that Russia's aggression against Ukraine has affected not only the lives of Ukrainians, but also people around the world, in particular through challenges to food security.

“Thanks to the bravery and resilience of Ukrainians, as well as the support of many partner countries, Ukraine was able to protect its exports and push back the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” he emphasized.

The conference resulted in a Joint Communiqué.

AddendumAddendum

The thematic conference was the second of those planned as a follow-up to the inaugural Peace Summit. The first, dedicated to energy security, took place on August 22. Preparations are also underway for the third, which will focus on the release of all captured and deported Ukrainians. The purpose of these events is to develop a general peace plan initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Addendum Addendum

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's active participation in ensuring food security and navigation safety in the Black Sea. In early August, the two sides also discussed ratification of the Free Trade Agreement and strengthening economic cooperation.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarEconomyPolitics

