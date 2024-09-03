Ustilug-Zosin border crossing point started renovation: limited traffic until November 30th

Repair work has begun at the Ustyluh-Zosin multilateral automobile checkpoint (MACP) in Volyn Oblast on the border with Poland at the entry point to Ukraine. This will partially restrict traffic on certain lanes. The repair work will last until November 30. This was reported on Tuesday by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

For the attention of citizens and international carriers! The Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Volyn Oblast has started repairing the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint at the entry point to Ukraine. Installation works require partial restriction of traffic on separate lanes, which may lead to slowdown of traffic at this checkpoint - , the Customs Service said in a statement.

The customs service advised to take the information into account when planning a trip or the logistics of delivering goods. According to the project, the repair work will last until November 30, 2024.

Vehicles weighing up to 7.5 tons and passenger buses are allowed to travel in both directions through the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint, as well as empty vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tons to leave Ukraine (in an electronic queue).

You can find out about their accumulation in the queues in front of the checkpoint using a special map of the State Customs Service.

