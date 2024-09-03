ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ustilug-Zosin border crossing point started renovation: limited traffic until November 30th

Ustilug-Zosin border crossing point started renovation: limited traffic until November 30th

Kyiv  •  UNN

The repair of the entry section to Ukraine at the Ustylug-Zosin checkpoint has begun. As a result, traffic will be partially restricted to certain lanes until November 30, 2024.

Repair work has begun at the Ustyluh-Zosin multilateral automobile checkpoint (MACP) in Volyn Oblast on the border with Poland at the entry point to Ukraine. This will partially restrict traffic on certain lanes. The repair work will last until November 30. This was reported on Tuesday by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

For the attention of citizens and international carriers! The Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Volyn Oblast has started repairing the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint at the entry point to Ukraine. Installation works require partial restriction of traffic on separate lanes, which may lead to slowdown of traffic at this checkpoint

- , the Customs Service said in a statement.

The customs service advised to take the information into account when planning a trip or the logistics of delivering goods. According to the project, the repair work will last until November 30, 2024.

Vehicles weighing up to 7.5 tons and passenger buses are allowed to travel in both directions through the Ustyluh-Zosin checkpoint, as well as empty vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tons to leave Ukraine (in an electronic queue).

 You can find out about their accumulation in the queues in front of the checkpoint using a special map of the State Customs Service.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

