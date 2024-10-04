ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Repair of the border bridge across the Tisza will begin on October 7: truck traffic may be restricted

Repair of the border bridge across the Tisza will begin on October 7: truck traffic may be restricted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11229 views

Asphalting of the border bridge over the Tisa River is planned. The works will be carried out from 8:00 to 16:00, and the movement of large vehicles in both directions may be restricted.

From October 7 to 10, asphalting of the border bridge over the Tisa River is planned. Because of this, the movement of large vehicles in both directions may be restricted, the press service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported, according to UNN. 

From October 7 to 10, 2024, it is planned to asphalt the border bridge over the Tisa River within the international checkpoint “Chop-Zahony”.

- the customs service said in a statement. 

 It is noted that the repair work to restore the road surface will be carried out exclusively in the freight direction on a separate section of the bridge.

 Work schedule:

- October 7-8, from 08:00 to 16:00 (Hungarian time) - repairs on the truck entry lane;

- October 9-10, from 08:00 to 16:00 - repairs on the truck exit lane.

 Customs officials warn that during the repair, traffic may be restricted for large vehicles crossing the bridge in both directions. Therefore, they advised carriers who choose to cross the border in this direction to take this information into account.

Recall 

On September 23, repair work began at the Polish border crossing point Korczowa , which may lead to complications in traffic leaving Ukraine. The repairs will last until early November. 

