Repair of the border bridge across the Tisza will begin on October 7: truck traffic may be restricted

From October 7 to 10, asphalting of the border bridge over the Tisa River is planned. Because of this, the movement of large vehicles in both directions may be restricted, the press service of the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.

From October 7 to 10, 2024, it is planned to asphalt the border bridge over the Tisa River within the international checkpoint “Chop-Zahony”. - the customs service said in a statement.

It is noted that the repair work to restore the road surface will be carried out exclusively in the freight direction on a separate section of the bridge.

Work schedule:

- October 7-8, from 08:00 to 16:00 (Hungarian time) - repairs on the truck entry lane;

- October 9-10, from 08:00 to 16:00 - repairs on the truck exit lane.

Customs officials warn that during the repair, traffic may be restricted for large vehicles crossing the bridge in both directions. Therefore, they advised carriers who choose to cross the border in this direction to take this information into account.

Recall

On September 23, repair work began at the Polish border crossing point Korczowa , which may lead to complications in traffic leaving Ukraine. The repairs will last until early November.