Remains of an ancient lake found on Mars

Data collected by NASA has confirmed the existence of remnants of ancient lakes on Mars. The study calls it "lake sediments that once filled a giant basin on Mars called the Jerezo Crater." Reuters writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

The discoveries were made by NASA's Perseverance rover, a robot that conducts radar observations on the ground.

The findings of ground-based radar observations conducted by the robotic rover confirm previous orbital images and other data that lead scientists to theorize that parts of Mars were once covered with water and may have contained microbial life.

The research is being conducted by teams from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Oslo.

NASA completes Ingenuity helicopter mission on Mars after rotor blades are damaged