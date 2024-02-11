Relatives of russian soldiers protest against mobilization for war in Ukraine

In russia, relatives of russian soldiers mobilized to the war in Ukraine continue to protest and ask for demobilization. This is reported by ISW, UNN reports.

Relatives of russian soldiers who were mobilized for the war in Ukraine are protesting for their demobilization in russia.

According to the information, gatherings of people were recorded in moscow, st. petersburg, vladivostok and yekaterinburg.

On February 10, russian opposition publications published videos and photos showing members of the Way Home civic movement expressing their solidarity and calling for the demobilization of their relatives, gathering at monuments in several russian cities.

The protests continue even after the kremlin's attempts to detain relatives and suppress the public activity of the Way Home movement.

Analysts believe that the russian authorities' attempts to limit and discredit the Way Home civic movement indicate an active desire to stop this movement in the context of the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for March 2024.

