Rehabilitation courses and necessary medicines for children with severe diagnoses are the main activity of the charity Exchange "Dobrodiy" in May.

During May of this year, the charity Exchange "Dobrodiy", founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedkas, traditionally focused its attention on supporting seriously ill children, medical institutions and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Over the past month, assistance was provided for almost 500 thousand hryvnias, writes UNN.

"12 children started planned rehabilitation courses in a timely manner, 3 children received vital medicines and specialized nutrition, 2 children underwent clinical laboratory diagnostics, and the Regional Medical Center for Family Health received medicines," the charity Exchange said in a statement.

In addition, two units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received the necessary equipment, including a radio interference device, which is extremely important for performing combat tasks.

The total amount of assistance provided was UAH 483 983.

From February 24, 2022 to the end of May 2024, thanks to the joint efforts of all partners, the charity Exchange "Dobrodiy" provided various assistance worth more than UAH 125 million. During this time, we received assistance in various formats:

Defense Forces of Ukraine-for UAH 91,030,000;

basic medical institutions-by UAH 8,320,000;

seriously ill children-for UAH 12,240,000;

recipients of humanitarian aid-for UAH 13,300,000;

educational and social initiatives-by UAH 430,000.

The charity exchange "Dobrodiy" calls on all those who are not indifferent to join the fundraising, because the donation is a step towards a life without pain and suffering for seriously ill children, the support of our defenders, the opportunity to provide medical care to those who need it.

You can join any of the charity projects on the official website of the charity Exchange "Dobrodiy".

https://248.dp.ua/projects