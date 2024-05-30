Receipts of foreign currency earnings through Odessa ports increased to 5 55 billion

Order No. 19 of the head of the Odessa regional administration Oleg Kiper increased the receipt of foreign currency earnings to the country's budget to 5 55 billion. This was reported in response to a request from UNN in the Odessa RMA.

The implementation of the Order (No. 19 "on certain issues of financial discipline under the legal regime of martial law") allowed to increase the volume of Return of foreign currency earnings (October 2023 – дол 15 billion)., February 2024 – 5 55 billion.) - the message says.

Also, thanks to the action of the order, it was possible to stop the facts of concealment of sources of origin of agricultural products, both by direct producers and enterprises.

"Transactions for the purchase/sale of grain on the grain market were withdrawn from Shadow circulation, as evidenced by a 2.5-fold increase in the number of taxpayers engaged in grain cultivation and wholesale trade, and accordingly, the amount of VAT claimed by them for reimbursement during the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 60% compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the results of the comprehensive work carried out, taxpayers of the Odessa region additionally paid UAH 440 million of VAT to the state budget.

The territorial Department of BEB in the Odessa region in the framework of 3 criminal proceedings has already reimbursed UAH 16 million. also, 3 suspicions were announced and indictments against officials of "risky enterprises" were sent to the court, " the report says.

In addition, as part of the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers of Ukraine of October 31, 2023, an experiment was launched in the Odessa region to verify grain exporters for the period of martial law.

"Order No. 19 is reflected in the draft laws No. 10168-2 and No. 10169-2, registered by the people's Deputies of Ukraine on 20.10.2023, on improving the implementation of foreign economic operations for the export of certain goods," the regional state administration said.

We add that the order was signed in August 2023 and since then has blocked the possibility of exporting agricultural products purchased from farmers for "cash" through the ports of the Odessa region. Many market players took the innovation critically, but in the end, both business and the state benefited from it.