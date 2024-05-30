Receipts of foreign currency earnings through Odessa ports increased to 5 55 billion

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 16627 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90236 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142003 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146921 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241657 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172394 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164023 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220805 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46520 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65455 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108160 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36808 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 69352 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241648 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220799 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207250 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233244 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220311 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 16498 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17957 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24314 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108160 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111943 views
Actual
Receipts of foreign currency earnings through Odessa ports increased to 5 55 billion

Receipts of foreign currency earnings through Odessa ports increased to 5 55 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24412 views

By order of the Odessa regional administration No. 19, foreign currency receipts to the budget of Ukraine were increased to 5 55 billion. by improving financial discipline.

Order No. 19 of the head of the Odessa regional administration Oleg Kiper increased the receipt of foreign currency earnings to the country's budget to 5 55 billion. This was reported in response to a request from UNN in the Odessa RMA.

The implementation of the Order (No. 19 "on certain issues of financial discipline under the legal regime of martial law") allowed to increase the volume of Return of foreign currency earnings (October 2023 – дол 15 billion)., February 2024 – 5 55 billion.) 

- the message says.

Also, thanks to the action of the order, it was possible to stop the facts of concealment of sources of origin of agricultural products, both by direct producers and enterprises.

"Transactions for the purchase/sale of grain on the grain market were withdrawn from Shadow circulation, as evidenced by a 2.5-fold increase in the number of taxpayers engaged in grain cultivation and wholesale trade, and accordingly, the amount of VAT claimed by them for reimbursement during the fourth quarter of 2023 increased by 60% compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to the results of the comprehensive work carried out, taxpayers of the Odessa region additionally paid UAH 440 million of VAT to the state budget.

The territorial Department of BEB in the Odessa region in the framework of 3 criminal proceedings has already reimbursed UAH 16 million. also, 3 suspicions were announced and indictments against officials of "risky enterprises" were sent to the court, " the report says.

In addition, as part of the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers of Ukraine of October 31, 2023, an experiment was launched in the Odessa region to verify grain exporters for the period of martial law.

"Order No. 19 is reflected in the draft laws No. 10168-2 and No. 10169-2, registered by the people's Deputies of Ukraine on 20.10.2023, on improving the implementation of foreign economic operations for the export of certain goods," the regional state administration said.

We add that the order was signed in August 2023 and since then has blocked the possibility of exporting agricultural products purchased from farmers for "cash" through the ports of the Odessa region. Many market players took the innovation critically, but in the end, both business and the state benefited from it.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPolitics
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising