Rebrov had to "leave the locker room": Ukraine's national team held a crisis meeting without a coach after the defeat by Romania at Euro 2024

After a 0-3 loss to Romania at the European Football Championship, the Ukrainian national team held a crisis meeting in the locker room without coach Serhiy Rebrov, who was asked to leave by the players, Goal.com reports, UNN writes.

Details

As indicated, after an unexpected setback at the start of the European Championship, apparently, a crisis meeting was held in the locker room of the Ukrainian national team without coach Serhiy Rebrov.

Rebrov said that the team asked him to "leave the locker room" after the 0-3 (0-1) match with Romania.

