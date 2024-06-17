$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12719 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 128708 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130732 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145015 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 203017 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241387 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149176 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370360 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182788 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149869 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

"It was unexpected for everyone": Rebrov on the crushing defeat of Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 18236 views

Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat against Romania in the first round of Euro 2024, after which coach Serhiy Rebrov admitted the unexpected result and promised to prepare more seriously for the next game.

"It was unexpected for everyone": Rebrov on the crushing defeat of Romania

Head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhii Rebrov commented on the crushing defeat of our team in the match against Romania in the first round of Euro 2024, noting that the result was unexpected for everyone. He emphasized that the national team will prepare more seriously and thoroughly for the next game. Rebrov said this in a commentary to Suspilne Sport, reports UNN.

"I think it was unexpected for everyone. This is the Euro. I always say: if we want to achieve something at the European Championships, every player must show the maximum. Unfortunately, this was not the case, but this is the first game. We will prepare more seriously and thoroughly for the next one," Rebrov said about the result of the match against Romania.

Rebrov also explained how Romania won the game. According to him, in the first minutes before the conceded goal, we controlled the game, but made mistakes.

"I think we were not aggressive enough in the attack, we did not create chances," the head coach said.

He emphasized that we need to analyze this match carefully, show it to the players and prepare for the next match.

"I always say that the players are very grateful to those who defend our country. Before the game, I told the fans that we were playing for them, that we had to show the spirit of Ukrainians. Unfortunately, this is the result. I am sure that the next game will have a different mood," the coach summarized.

Serhiy Rebrov's wards had an unsuccessful start at the Euro 2024 championship. In the first match, the Ukrainian national team lost to Romania 3-0.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

