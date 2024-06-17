"It was unexpected for everyone": Rebrov on the crushing defeat of Romania

Head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhii Rebrov commented on the crushing defeat of our team in the match against Romania in the first round of Euro 2024, noting that the result was unexpected for everyone. He emphasized that the national team will prepare more seriously and thoroughly for the next game. Rebrov said this in a commentary to Suspilne Sport, reports UNN.

"I think it was unexpected for everyone. This is the Euro. I always say: if we want to achieve something at the European Championships, every player must show the maximum. Unfortunately, this was not the case, but this is the first game. We will prepare more seriously and thoroughly for the next one," Rebrov said about the result of the match against Romania.

Rebrov also explained how Romania won the game. According to him, in the first minutes before the conceded goal, we controlled the game, but made mistakes.

"I think we were not aggressive enough in the attack, we did not create chances," the head coach said.

He emphasized that we need to analyze this match carefully, show it to the players and prepare for the next match.

"I always say that the players are very grateful to those who defend our country. Before the game, I told the fans that we were playing for them, that we had to show the spirit of Ukrainians. Unfortunately, this is the result. I am sure that the next game will have a different mood," the coach summarized.

Recall

Serhiy Rebrov's wards had an unsuccessful start at the Euro 2024 championship. In the first match, the Ukrainian national team lost to Romania 3-0.