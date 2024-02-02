Real estate of fugitive ex-MP Tsarev worth almost half a billion hryvnias seized

The court seized property worth almost half a billion hryvnias of former MP Oleh Tsarev, who is involved in financing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

Tsarev's apartment in the central part of Dnipro, a land plot in Kyiv region, and two property complexes in the temporarily occupied Crimea were seized. In particular, the Kirova sanatorium and the Princess Baryatynska Estate Museum, where Tsarev currently resides, were seized.

The total value of the seized real estate of the "ex-regionalist" is almost half a billion hryvnias - the SBU said.

Reportedly, this will prevent the re-registration of real estate to shell companies to avoid further confiscation of property.

After the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula, Tsarev re-registered his Crimean sanatorium in accordance with Russian law. Thus, he regularly pays money from the recreational business to the budget of the aggressor country in the form of "taxes" - emphasized the SBU.

In addition, Tsarev signed a contract with a unit of the Russian Guard for the installation and maintenance of technical security equipment at two of the former MP's Crimean properties. The former Party of Regions member pays for such services directly to the bank accounts of the Russian occupation group stationed in Crimea.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators additionally served Tsarev with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the aim of changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

Earlier, the SBU classified the criminal actions of the defendant under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Since Tsarev is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine, the SBU emphasized.

Recall

The former MP was served a notice of suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, collaboration and treason.

In November last year, Tsarev was notified of another suspicion - of financing the Russian Guard.