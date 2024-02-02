Real estate of fugitive ex-MP Tsarev worth almost half a billion hryvnias seized

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 81403 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 120122 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 124333 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 166147 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166036 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 269249 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177075 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166895 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148642 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238984 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101940 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 75674 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 49733 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 45581 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 57988 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 269249 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238984 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 224289 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249739 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235774 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 120081 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101001 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101393 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117859 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118456 views
Real estate of fugitive ex-MP Tsarev worth almost half a billion hryvnias seized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21004 views

The court seized the property of fugitive former MP Oleh Tsarev worth almost half a billion hryvnias for financing Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

The court seized property worth almost half a billion hryvnias of former MP Oleh Tsarev, who is involved in financing the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, according to UNN

Details 

Tsarev's apartment in the central part of Dnipro, a land plot in Kyiv region, and two property complexes in the temporarily occupied Crimea were seized. In particular, the Kirova sanatorium and the Princess Baryatynska Estate Museum, where Tsarev currently resides, were seized.

The total value of the seized real estate of the "ex-regionalist" is almost half a billion hryvnias

- the SBU said.

Reportedly, this will prevent the re-registration of real estate to shell companies to avoid further confiscation of property.

After the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula, Tsarev re-registered his Crimean sanatorium in accordance with Russian law. Thus, he regularly pays money from the recreational business to the budget of the aggressor country in the form of "taxes"

- emphasized the SBU.

In addition, Tsarev signed a contract with a unit of the Russian Guard for the installation and maintenance of technical security equipment at two of the former MP's Crimean properties. The former Party of Regions member pays for such services directly to the bank accounts of the Russian occupation group stationed in Crimea. 

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators additionally served Tsarev with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the aim of changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine).

Earlier, the SBU classified the criminal actions of the defendant under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Since Tsarev is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine, the SBU emphasized.

Recall 

The former MP was served a notice of suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, collaboration and treason. 

In November last year, Tsarev was notified of another suspicion - of financing the Russian Guard. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

