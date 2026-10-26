Real defeated Barcelona in El Clásico thanks to Mbappé's brace; Lunin played the entire match

Madrid's "Real" defeated "Barcelona" in the central match of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga football season-2026/27. This was reported by UNN.

Details

"Real" started the match more actively, creating dangerous chances through swift counterattacks. The Madrid side regularly found open spaces in the hosts' defense, but they could only open the scoring at the end of the first half. In the 41st minute, after an unsuccessful clearance by "Barcelona" defender Gerard Martín, the ball hit Kylian Mbappé and ended up in the Catalans' net.

Barcelona equalized in the 61st minute. After a short passing move, Pedri played the ball to Raphinha in the penalty area, and he shot past Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The decisive moment came in the 87th minute. "Real" launched a fast attack involving Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, which was finished by Mbappé. The French forward sent the ball into an empty net, completed his brace and secured victory for the Madrid side.

By the way, Andriy Lunin played all 90+ minutes and received positive feedback from "Real" head coach José Mourinho at the post-match press conference.

Look at Lunin. Why did none of you ask me about him? If we had lost today, the first question would have been: "Did you lose because Lunin played and Courtois did not take the field?" Lunin was incredible - Mourinho said.

Recall

On the eve of El Clásico, bookmakers backed "Barcelona" as the favorite, with bets on their victory accepted at odds of 1.61. The odds for a draw were 5.66, while a Madrid victory was priced at 3.80.

"Shakhtar" suffered their first defeat in the Champions League, "Real" thrashed "Leipzig": results of the October 21 matches