Real defeated Barcelona in El Clásico thanks to Mbappé's brace; Lunin played the entire match

$45.0550.44
ukenru
09:43 PM • 12944 views
A fire in a high-rise building in Kharkiv claimed a person's lifeVideo
08:22 PM • 17174 views
Trump seeks rapprochement with Putin, while his policies could give Russia a decisive advantage in the war – Reuters
08:03 PM • 15980 views
Zelenskyy explained what exactly Ukraine expects from a possible trilateral meeting with the US and Russia
October 25, 07:18 PM • 17474 views
Zelenskyy shared details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and warned about Russia’s plans
October 25, 07:00 PM • 18442 views
Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army and will need €115 billion in 2027 – Zelenskyy
October 25, 06:05 PM • 21157 views
In the U.S. Congress, Musk’s arguments regarding the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine were challenged
October 25, 05:28 PM • 20437 views
On October 26, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — when and how many queues
October 25, 04:41 PM • 19149 views
Trump and Putin may meet in China, while talks on Ukraine are being prepared for the coming weeks
October 25, 04:02 PM • 18242 views
Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine
October 25, 03:36 PM • 17035 views
U.S. Congress may go against Trump for Ukraine's sake – Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
4m/s
79%
752mm
Popular news
Glaciers are melting and revealing millennia-old secrets: what archaeologists find beneath the icePhotoOctober 25, 04:00 PM • 21067 views
The star of a cult American series revealed why, after achieving fame, he was forced to look for odd jobsOctober 25, 04:36 PM • 18958 views
Ryan Gosling returns to music after a 17-year hiatusOctober 25, 05:11 PM • 18458 views
Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth timePhotoOctober 25, 05:47 PM • 20697 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhotoOctober 25, 06:17 PM • 17593 views
Publications
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 32697 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 39780 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 68488 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 89876 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 84095 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Aleksandar Vučić
Benjamin Netanyahu
Kylian Mbappé
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Serbia
Venezuela
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reports08:18 PM • 10046 views
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster AbbeyOctober 25, 07:05 PM • 12429 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhotoOctober 25, 06:17 PM • 17714 views
In Rome, hundreds of protesters stormed the Colosseum and broke through the entrance gatesVideoOctober 25, 06:10 PM • 13906 views
Ukrainian women became European cheerleading champions in the duet category for the fourth timePhotoOctober 25, 05:47 PM • 20817 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
The Guardian
The New York Times
Fox News

Real defeated Barcelona in El Clásico thanks to Mbappé's brace; Lunin played the entire match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2–1 in the 10th round of La Liga. Mbappé scored twice, while Lunin played the entire match and earned praise from Mourinho.

Real defeated Barcelona in El Clásico thanks to Mbappé's brace; Lunin played the entire match

Madrid's "Real" defeated "Barcelona" in the central match of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga football season-2026/27. This was reported by UNN.

Details

"Real" started the match more actively, creating dangerous chances through swift counterattacks. The Madrid side regularly found open spaces in the hosts' defense, but they could only open the scoring at the end of the first half. In the 41st minute, after an unsuccessful clearance by "Barcelona" defender Gerard Martín, the ball hit Kylian Mbappé and ended up in the Catalans' net.

Barcelona equalized in the 61st minute. After a short passing move, Pedri played the ball to Raphinha in the penalty area, and he shot past Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

The decisive moment came in the 87th minute. "Real" launched a fast attack involving Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga, which was finished by Mbappé. The French forward sent the ball into an empty net, completed his brace and secured victory for the Madrid side.

By the way, Andriy Lunin played all 90+ minutes and received positive feedback from "Real" head coach José Mourinho at the post-match press conference.

Look at Lunin. Why did none of you ask me about him? If we had lost today, the first question would have been: "Did you lose because Lunin played and Courtois did not take the field?" Lunin was incredible  

- Mourinho said.

Recall

On the eve of El Clásico, bookmakers backed "Barcelona" as the favorite, with bets on their victory accepted at odds of 1.61. The odds for a draw were 5.66, while a Madrid victory was priced at 3.80.

"Shakhtar" suffered their first defeat in the Champions League, "Real" thrashed "Leipzig": results of the October 21 matches22.10.26, 00:03 • 11558 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Kylian Mbappé