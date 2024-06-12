Rare white grizzly dies after being hit on Canadian highway

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 35605 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134797 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140137 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169052 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162343 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147068 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112842 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202396 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 66688 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 39099 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 42464 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104022 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 97074 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202385 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228601 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216009 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 97074 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104022 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156870 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155716 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159558 views
Rare white grizzly dies after being hit on Canadian highway

Rare white grizzly dies after being hit on Canadian highway

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15661 views

Nakoda the grizzly bear, popular on social media for her rare blond fur, has died in Canada's Yogo National Park after being hit on a Canadian highway, while her two cubs died in an accident on the same highway a few hours earlier.

Grizzly bear 178, or Nakoda, as she was called by fans on social media, was shot down in Yogo National Park in Canada, hours after her cubs were hit and killed in another accident, officials said, UNN reports citing The New York Times.

Details

The polar grizzly bear known as Nakoda has been trending on social media since she first made her public appearance near Banff National Park in Canada's Rocky Mountains in 2020. Its frequent appearances on the roads have drawn the attention of visitors who have been fascinated by its rare light fur with a black stripe on its back.

But that fame came at a high price, according to members of Parks Canada's regional wildlife management team who saw a car hit Nakoda on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia's Yogo National Park on June 6. Her death was confirmed on Saturday, according to the team, presumably due to the injuries she sustained.

According to Parks Canada, two of her cubs, born last winter, were hit and killed a few hours earlier on the same highway.

Officials believe that since Nakoda became popular on social media, she has gradually become accustomed to people, which has led to her becoming less cautious of people and roads. She often ventured near roads, despite attempts by wildlife officials to keep her away. The team members, who knew Nakoda as bear 178, began tracking her in 2022 after she learned to climb a fence near a highway.

Since 2022, a wildlife conservation team has captured Nakoda three times and led her off the roadside. Also in 2022, Parks Canada introduced a no-stop zone and lowered the speed limit on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway to discourage people from slowing down to photograph her and other wildlife.

Addendum

According to Parks Canada, since 2019, 23 bears, including seven grizzlies, have been killed on railroads and roads in Yogo National Park.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
canadaCanada

