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Ranking of imported used cars — which models Ukrainians chose most often in September

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

In September, Ukrainians registered 21.5 thousand imported used cars, 8% fewer than last year’s figure. The Volkswagen Golf was the most popular.

Ranking of imported used cars — which models Ukrainians chose most often in September

Ukraine’s market for imported used cars recorded 21.5 thousand new registrations in September. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the number of cars brought in from abroad was 8% lower than during the same period last year.

Petrol-powered cars held the largest share of this segment of the car market – 52% (in September 2025, they accounted for 45%).

They were followed by:

  • electric vehicles – 18% (29% in September 2025);
    • diesel vehicles – 16% (18% in September 2025);
      • hybrids – 11% (5% in September 2025);
        • LPG-powered cars – 3% (3% in September 2025).

          The average age of the used cars that received Ukrainian license plates in September was 8.7 years.

          The TOP 10 most popular models of the month included:

          1. VOLKSWAGEN Golf – 954 units;

          2. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan – 807 units;

          3. AUDI Q5 – 658 units;

          4. SKODA Octavia – 655 units;

          5. NISSAN Rogue – 626 units;

          6.RENAULT Megane – 559 units;

          7.TESLA Model Y – 512 units;

          8.NISSAN Leaf – 484 units;

          9.TESLA Model 3 – 468 units;

          10. VOLKSWAGEN Passat – 409 units.

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          Olga Rozgon

          EconomyAuto
          Tesla Model Y
          Audi Q5
          Ukraine