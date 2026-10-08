Ranking of imported used cars — which models Ukrainians chose most often in September

Ukraine’s market for imported used cars recorded 21.5 thousand new registrations in September. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, writes UNN.

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It is noted that the number of cars brought in from abroad was 8% lower than during the same period last year.

Petrol-powered cars held the largest share of this segment of the car market – 52% (in September 2025, they accounted for 45%).

They were followed by:

electric vehicles – 18% (29% in September 2025);

diesel vehicles – 16% (18% in September 2025);

hybrids – 11% (5% in September 2025);

LPG-powered cars – 3% (3% in September 2025).

The average age of the used cars that received Ukrainian license plates in September was 8.7 years.

The TOP 10 most popular models of the month included:

1. VOLKSWAGEN Golf – 954 units;

2. VOLKSWAGEN Tiguan – 807 units;

3. AUDI Q5 – 658 units;

4. SKODA Octavia – 655 units;

5. NISSAN Rogue – 626 units;

6.RENAULT Megane – 559 units;

7.TESLA Model Y – 512 units;

8.NISSAN Leaf – 484 units;

9.TESLA Model 3 – 468 units;

10. VOLKSWAGEN Passat – 409 units.

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