Rains and thunderstorms, up to 31° in the east: weather forecast for today

Short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine today, except for the eastern regions. The temperature will be 19-28° during the day, up to 31° in the east. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



According to weather forecasts, on September 12, Ukraine, except for the eastern regions, will experience short-term rains, with thunderstorms in some places during the day.

Southeast wind, changing to northwest in the west of the country, 7-12 m/s.

Temperatures in the western regions will be 10-15° at night, 19-24° during the day; in the rest of the country 14-19° at night, 23-28° during the day, and up to 31° in the east.

In Kyiv region

Short-term rain, thunderstorm in some places during the day. Southeast wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night 14-19°, during the day 23-28°; in Kyiv at night 16-18°, during the day 25-27°.

