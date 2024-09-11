ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Rains are expected in Ukraine tomorrow under the influence of cyclone Annette - forecaster forecaster

Rains are expected in Ukraine tomorrow under the influence of cyclone Annette - forecaster forecaster

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13329 views

On Thursday, intermittent rains with thunderstorms are forecast throughout Ukraine due to Cyclone Annet. The air temperature will be uneven: from +19°C in the west to +32°C in the east.

On Thursday, September 12, intermittent rains are expected almost throughout Ukraine, sometimes with thunderstorms. This was warned by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, reports UNN.

Details

Tomorrow, the weather in Ukraine will be under the influence of a cyclonic system located in southwestern Europe - the center of the Annet cyclone will be over Italy. The atmospheric fronts of this cyclonic system will cause periodic rains, sometimes with thunderstorms, almost everywhere in Ukraine on September 12

- Didenko says. 

According to her, such a change in weather can affect meteorologists - headaches, blood pressure problems, drowsiness, decreased performance, etc.

The forecaster also warned that the air temperature on September 12 in Ukraine is expected to be uneven.

In particular, the temperature will be +19+22 degrees in the western regions during the day, +28+32 degrees in the eastern part, and +25+30 degrees in the rest of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, on September 12, it is also expected to rain, and there may be a thunderstorm. The maximum air temperature will be around +27 degrees

- Didenko summarized.

Recall

According to the European climate service Copernicus, the summer of 2024 set a record for the hottest summer on Earth. Experts predict that 2024 could be the warmest year on record.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Society

