On Thursday, September 12, intermittent rains are expected almost throughout Ukraine, sometimes with thunderstorms. This was warned by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, reports UNN.

Tomorrow, the weather in Ukraine will be under the influence of a cyclonic system located in southwestern Europe - the center of the Annet cyclone will be over Italy. The atmospheric fronts of this cyclonic system will cause periodic rains, sometimes with thunderstorms, almost everywhere in Ukraine on September 12 - Didenko says.

According to her, such a change in weather can affect meteorologists - headaches, blood pressure problems, drowsiness, decreased performance, etc.

The forecaster also warned that the air temperature on September 12 in Ukraine is expected to be uneven.

In particular, the temperature will be +19+22 degrees in the western regions during the day, +28+32 degrees in the eastern part, and +25+30 degrees in the rest of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, on September 12, it is also expected to rain, and there may be a thunderstorm. The maximum air temperature will be around +27 degrees - Didenko summarized.

According to the European climate service Copernicus, the summer of 2024 set a record for the hottest summer on Earth. Experts predict that 2024 could be the warmest year on record.