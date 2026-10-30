Rain will affect southern Ukraine, while cloudy weather is expected in Kyiv

On Friday, October 30, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with sunny intervals. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, the synoptic situation in Ukraine will once again be notable for its originality: within a high-pressure field from the east, cyclonic activity from the Black Sea will play the decisive role, causing overcast skies and more rain than would normally be expected with such relatively high pressure readings.

However, our weather will be caused precisely by the cyclonic circulation of relatively warm, humid air from the south. The temperature distribution will not undergo any significant changes - weather forecasters predict.

According to their data, moderate rain will fall in the southern part of the country; light rain is expected in the Carpathians, the Precarpathian region, and in some places in the central regions during the day; there will be no significant precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind will be northeasterly, northwesterly in the western regions, at 5-12 m/s. The daytime temperature will be 7-12°C, reaching 15°C in the south and east of the country - the statement says.

It will be cloudy in Kyiv and the region on Friday, with possible rain. The temperature will be 7-12°C.

Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life