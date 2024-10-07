Railroad track damaged in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian strike: electric trains will not run temporarily
Kyiv • UNN
A railroad track in the Kharkiv region was damaged as a result of nighttime shelling by the Russian Federation. Electric trains will temporarily stop running on the Kharkiv - Dergachi - Slatyno - Nova Kozacha route.
A railroad track in Kharkiv region was damaged by enemy shelling on the night of October 7. Temporarily, electric trains will not run on the Kharkiv-Dergachi - Slatyno - Nova Kozacha route, the Dergachi City Council reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Due to the damage to the railroad track caused by the night shelling, electric trains will temporarily not run on the route Kharkiv - Dergachi - Slatyno - Nova Kozacha
They promised to inform us about the resumption of rail traffic later.
Recall
In Kharkiv region, the Russian military struck Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi, Bohodukhivskyi and Kupianskyi districts on the night of October 7. A 73-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike on the village of Mytrofanivka in Kupyansk district.