Railroad track damaged in Kharkiv region as a result of Russian strike: electric trains will not run temporarily

A railroad track in Kharkiv region was damaged by enemy shelling on the night of October 7. Temporarily, electric trains will not run on the Kharkiv-Dergachi - Slatyno - Nova Kozacha route, the Dergachi City Council reported on Monday, UNN reports.

They promised to inform us about the resumption of rail traffic later.

In Kharkiv region, the Russian military struck Kharkiv, Shevchenkivskyi, Bohodukhivskyi and Kupianskyi districts on the night of October 7. A 73-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike on the village of Mytrofanivka in Kupyansk district.