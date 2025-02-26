Rada opens the way to purchase Russian reactors for KhNPPs - delegate

The way to signing the bill on the purchase of reactors from Bulgaria for completion of KhNPP-3 and KhNPP-4 is open. The Verkhovna Rada did not support the blocking resolutions. UNN reports with reference to the page of MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

On February 26, the Ukrainian parliament did not support the resolution that blocked the signing of the law on the purchase of Rosatom reactors for the completion of KhNPP-3 and KhNPP-4.

A deal is a deal, but today the government has opened the way for signing a bill to buy Russian junk for a billion dollars. All blocking resolutions have been defeated on No. 11392 (where this amendment is). - MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on his social media page.

The construction of Khmelnytsky NPP Units 3 and 4 was suspended in 1990 after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Ukraine declared a moratorium on the construction of new nuclear power units. In 2005, the Verkhovna Rada lifted the moratorium. Current status of construction works:

at power unit No. 3 is 80 percent complete;

at power unit No. 4 by 25 percent.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that US lawmakers supported sanctions against the Russian state nuclear company Rosatom for its role in the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Earlier , the Verkhovna Rada supported the purchase of Russian equipment for the Khmelnytsky NPPworth half a billion euros. The project involves the construction of power units 3 and 4, which will last from 2.5 to 4 years.

“Energoatom is preparing to build two new power units using Westinghouse technology