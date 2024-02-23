Rada adopts law on lobbying, which is a requirement on the way to the EU

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a bill on fair lobbying, which was necessary for the start of negotiations on EU membership. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on lobbying No. 10337. The law will come into force only two months after the NACP's Transparency Register starts functioning, but no later than January 1, 2025. "236 MPs voted in favor ," Zheleznyak said.

He added that the draft law is an important commitment of Ukraine to European integration into the EU.

In addition, the Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 10373, which establishes liability for violations under the law on lobbying.

Addendum

In December, the Cabinet of Ministers registered the "Draft Law on Fair Lobbying", which is necessary for the EU membership negotiations. The law aims to create a legal framework for transparent lobbying in line with international standards