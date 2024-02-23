Rada adopts law on lobbying, which is a requirement on the way to the EU

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39459 views

01:12 PM • 152632 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91471 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 324910 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267871 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202182 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 237763 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253097 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159212 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372477 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 229582 views

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33863 views

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Rada adopts law on lobbying, which is a requirement on the way to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19826 views

The Ukrainian parliament passed in the second reading a draft law on fair lobbying, which is necessary to start negotiations on joining the European Union.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading a bill on fair lobbying, which was necessary for the start of negotiations on EU membership. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on lobbying No. 10337. The law will come into force only two months after the NACP's Transparency Register starts functioning, but no later than January 1, 2025. "236 MPs voted in favor

 ," Zheleznyak said.

He added that the draft law is an important commitment of Ukraine to European integration into the EU.

In addition, the Rada adopted in the first reading draft law No. 10373, which establishes liability for violations under the law on lobbying.

Addendum

In December, the Cabinet of Ministers registered the "Draft Law on Fair Lobbying", which is necessary for the EU membership negotiations. The law aims to create a legal framework for transparent lobbying in line with international standards

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
