Putin's state must be condemned, just like Nazism - Zelensky addressed the participants of the Helsinki Commission hearing

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99201 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110570 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153252 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156997 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253021 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174713 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165868 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227297 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22885 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36432 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23202 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29962 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26850 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253021 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213217 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238887 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225560 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99208 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69934 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76384 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113438 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114309 views
Putin's state must be condemned, just like Nazism - Zelensky addressed the participants of the Helsinki Commission hearing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25918 views

Zelenskyy called for condemning Putin's state in the same way as Nazism and not obstructing justice during the hearings at the US Helsinki Commission.

Addressing the participants of the US Helsinki Commission's hearing on "Holding Russia Accountable for War Crimes Against Ukraine: Lessons from Nuremberg," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for no obstacles to justice. He noted that just like Nazism, Putin's state should be condemned, UNN reports.

First of all, I would like to thank the commission and everyone who helps it in its work for organizing this important hearing. Important not only in terms of the work of the commission itself. And not only from the point of view of our common goal, namely, bringing all Russian war criminals to justice. Your work is also important as a valuable signal to all people of the world. The hearings are now taking place in the same room where, after the Second World War, justice helped lay the foundations for a new and lasting protection of life and human rights

- Zelensky said.

14.10.22, 16:59 • 234940 views

He noted that in Room 600, the site of the historic Nuremberg trials of Nazi officials, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson delivered his famous opening statement.

"On the one hand, it is bad news that even now, after all these years, humanity has to return to the Nuremberg principles to punish a new large-scale Russian evil that follows in Hitler's footsteps. On the other hand, it is still good news that there is someone who can return to those principles and bring justice. Our unity is working for the good of our nations and all people of the world," Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that there is no crime against humanity and life that Putin's Russia and those who work for its insane dictator have not yet committed.

"The world has seen Ukrainian cities and villages burned by the Russian army. Everyone in the world has at least heard about the massacres that inevitably follow the Russian tricolor across the occupied territory," Zelensky said.

He noted that it is impossible to accept the pain of families who have been separated by Putin's war and the deportation of Ukrainian children.

We must also not forget about the millions of Ukrainians who survive under Russian occupation, deprived of even basic human rights. Let there be no obstacles to justice! Just like Nazism, Putin's state must be condemned. I call on everyone who has the power to speed up the coming of real peace

- Zelensky said.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising