Putin's new decree on Russian citizenship affects Ukrainian orphans: Ombudsman's Office responds

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100706 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111805 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141832 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138815 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176932 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171922 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178242 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167244 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46201 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35148 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68149 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37214 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56909 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100706 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251197 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236308 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261559 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56909 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141832 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107143 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107120 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123213 views
Actual
Putin's new decree on Russian citizenship affects Ukrainian orphans: Ombudsman's Office responds

Putin's new decree on Russian citizenship affects Ukrainian orphans: Ombudsman's Office responds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28516 views

Putin issued a decree granting Ukrainian orphans and children left without parental care Russian citizenship. the Ukrainian ombudsman called it a step towards a forced change of citizenship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an order to grant Ukrainian orphans and children left without parental care Russian citizenship. This was done to ensure that deported Ukrainian children do not "legally" remain on the territory of the Russian Federation, said Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN

Details

Yesterday, on January 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed Decree No. 11 "On the definition of certain categories of foreign citizens and stateless persons who have the right to apply for Russian citizenship."  

The decree  states that orphans and children left without parental care who are citizens of Ukraine can obtain Russian citizenship by Putin's personal decision without taking into account all or some of the requirements of federal law. 

An application for such citizenship can be submitted by the heads of Russian organizations in which the child is placed under supervision. 

russia will grant citizenship to foreigners who have signed a contract for service in russia04.01.24, 12:51 • 20883 views

At the same time, as Lubinets pointed out, when filling out the questionnaire, information about the applicant's place of residence and contact details are not even indicated, but only the address and contacts at the applicant's place of work.

I believe that the granting of Russian citizenship to children is being done to ensure that deported Ukrainian children do not "legally" remain on their territory. This means that Russian citizens can apply for citizenship for deported Ukrainian children who are currently in Russian institutions or in Russian families under guardianship, and Putin will grant them without any requirements

- wrote the Ombudsman in Telegram.

According to him, the next step after they receive "citizenship" of the Russian Federation will be the adoption of children as Russians, and then  - the change of their personal data.

At some point, it may happen that not a single Ukrainian child will remain in Russia, because all of them may become Russians within the next 3 months.

As the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, I will take all necessary measures to respond both domestically and internationally. After all, the transfer of children from one national group to another, which is certainly the case with the granting of forced citizenship to children, is one of the signs of genocide

- emphasized Lubinets.

Ukraine managed to return only 500 children taken to russia out of 20 thousand confirmed cases of deportation - Lubinets05.12.23, 13:29 • 26611 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising