Putin's new decree on Russian citizenship affects Ukrainian orphans: Ombudsman's Office responds

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued an order to grant Ukrainian orphans and children left without parental care Russian citizenship. This was done to ensure that deported Ukrainian children do not "legally" remain on the territory of the Russian Federation, said Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Yesterday, on January 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed Decree No. 11 "On the definition of certain categories of foreign citizens and stateless persons who have the right to apply for Russian citizenship."

The decree states that orphans and children left without parental care who are citizens of Ukraine can obtain Russian citizenship by Putin's personal decision without taking into account all or some of the requirements of federal law.

An application for such citizenship can be submitted by the heads of Russian organizations in which the child is placed under supervision.

At the same time, as Lubinets pointed out, when filling out the questionnaire, information about the applicant's place of residence and contact details are not even indicated, but only the address and contacts at the applicant's place of work.

I believe that the granting of Russian citizenship to children is being done to ensure that deported Ukrainian children do not "legally" remain on their territory. This means that Russian citizens can apply for citizenship for deported Ukrainian children who are currently in Russian institutions or in Russian families under guardianship, and Putin will grant them without any requirements - wrote the Ombudsman in Telegram.

According to him, the next step after they receive "citizenship" of the Russian Federation will be the adoption of children as Russians, and then - the change of their personal data.

At some point, it may happen that not a single Ukrainian child will remain in Russia, because all of them may become Russians within the next 3 months.

As the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, I will take all necessary measures to respond both domestically and internationally. After all, the transfer of children from one national group to another, which is certainly the case with the granting of forced citizenship to children, is one of the signs of genocide - emphasized Lubinets.

