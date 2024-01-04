russia will grant citizenship to foreigners who have signed a contract for service in russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on granting Russian citizenship to foreigners who have signed a contract for military service in the armed forces of the Russian Federation or military formations, and members of their families. UNN reports this with reference to the roszmі and the document.

Establish that an application for Russian citizenship may be submitted by: foreign citizens who have concluded a contract for military service in the Russian armed forces or military formations during the period of a special military operation (war - ed.) - the decree says.

The contract must be concluded for a period of at least 1 year.

Family members of foreigners who have signed a contract to serve in the Russian Federation are also eligible for Russian citizenship.



