Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14800 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 141068 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 139458 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 153217 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 207446 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 243924 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151014 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370713 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183144 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149945 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 92268 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 131459 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 118827 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 30376 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 49574 views
Putin's likely relative becomes new deputy defense minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18665 views

Anna Tsivileva, allegedly a great-niece of Vladimir Putin, has been appointed Russia's new deputy defense minister.

Putin's likely relative becomes new deputy defense minister

The Russian Ministry of Defense has been reshuffled: the first deputy minister was appointed Anna Tsivileeva, whom the media call a great-niece of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Anna Tsivileva, alleged great-niece of Vladimir Putin, has been appointed deputy defense minister of the Russian Federation.

Help

Previously, in April 2023, Tsivilieva headed the Russian state fund to support participants of the "special military operation" (SMO) "defenders of the Fatherland". Tsivileva's husband was head of the Kemerovo Region, but in May 2024, he was appointed to the post of Russian Minister of Energy.

Supplement

Another deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Defense is Pavel Fradkov, who previously served as first deputy head of the Russian Presidential Administration. Leonid Gornin, who left the post of First Deputy Minister of Finance and was appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense, was also appointed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Poland
