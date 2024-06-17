Putin's likely relative becomes new deputy defense minister

The Russian Ministry of Defense has been reshuffled: the first deputy minister was appointed Anna Tsivileeva, whom the media call a great-niece of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Anna Tsivileva, alleged great-niece of Vladimir Putin, has been appointed deputy defense minister of the Russian Federation.

Previously, in April 2023, Tsivilieva headed the Russian state fund to support participants of the "special military operation" (SMO) "defenders of the Fatherland". Tsivileva's husband was head of the Kemerovo Region, but in May 2024, he was appointed to the post of Russian Minister of Energy.

Another deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Defense is Pavel Fradkov, who previously served as first deputy head of the Russian Presidential Administration. Leonid Gornin, who left the post of First Deputy Minister of Finance and was appointed First Deputy Minister of Defense, was also appointed.