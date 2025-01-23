“Putin should beg for peace": Duda emphasizes in Davos that pressure on dictator should be increased

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 97906 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101315 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109269 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112038 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133088 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104095 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136468 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103808 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113454 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120846 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 70311 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115690 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 42400 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 41849 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 97906 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133089 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136468 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167941 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157627 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 31282 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 41849 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115690 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120846 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140629 views
“Putin should beg for peace": Duda emphasizes in Davos that pressure on dictator should be increased

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25421 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that pressure on Putin should be increased to “beg” for peace talks. Duda emphasized that the talks should guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Vladimir Putin should "beg" for talks to end the war with Ukraine. According to him, everything should be done to bring the Russian president to the negotiating table, and in no case should they end in favor of the dictator. He said this during his speech at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports.

If we ask how to stimulate Vladimir Putin to sit down at the peace negotiating table, the answer should be that we have to take such measures to force Vladimir Putin to beg for peace. I want him to beg us to come to the negotiating table to end this war,

- Andrzej Duda said

Duda also said that the negotiations should guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and independence. According to him, Russia must realize what international law is and must respect it and not violate it. To do this, it is necessary to increase pressure on the Russian authorities.

What do we have to do to stop the imperial ambitions of the Russian elite that are visible now. If you look at the language they use in the Kremlin, what the Russian elite says, if you look at Russian television, if you see the tone of Russian propaganda, you will see what the real problems are and what the real solution to this situation should be,

- Duda emphasized.

He added that the Russians do not want to negotiate and are not ready to end this war.

“This would be the first step in providing real security guarantees.” Duda calls for inviting Ukraine to NATO15.01.25, 18:16 • 43602 views

Alexander Karamushka

Alexander Karamushka

WarPolitics
andrzej-dudaAndrzej Duda
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

