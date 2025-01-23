“Putin should beg for peace": Duda emphasizes in Davos that pressure on dictator should be increased

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Vladimir Putin should "beg" for talks to end the war with Ukraine. According to him, everything should be done to bring the Russian president to the negotiating table, and in no case should they end in favor of the dictator. He said this during his speech at the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, an UNN correspondent reports.

If we ask how to stimulate Vladimir Putin to sit down at the peace negotiating table, the answer should be that we have to take such measures to force Vladimir Putin to beg for peace. I want him to beg us to come to the negotiating table to end this war, - Andrzej Duda said

Duda also said that the negotiations should guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and independence. According to him, Russia must realize what international law is and must respect it and not violate it. To do this, it is necessary to increase pressure on the Russian authorities.

What do we have to do to stop the imperial ambitions of the Russian elite that are visible now. If you look at the language they use in the Kremlin, what the Russian elite says, if you look at Russian television, if you see the tone of Russian propaganda, you will see what the real problems are and what the real solution to this situation should be, - Duda emphasized.



He added that the Russians do not want to negotiate and are not ready to end this war.

“This would be the first step in providing real security guarantees.” Duda calls for inviting Ukraine to NATO