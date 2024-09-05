Putin hides desire for Ukraine's surrender behind statements about negotiations - Center for Countering Disinformation

Behind his statements about Moscow's alleged willingness to negotiate, Russian President Vladimir Putin is hiding Russia's true aspirations for Ukraine's surrender. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

Analysts noted that after several recent statements by the Russian dictator about the "irrelevance" and "impossibility" of negotiations, Vladimir Putin reiterated that "Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine."

Separately, Putin emphasized that negotiations are possible only on the basis of "the parameters agreed upon in Istanbul.

In reality, Putin is only creating the appearance of readiness for negotiations, and all he really wants today is Ukraine's surrender. To do this, the Russian dictator manipulates the ephemeral "Istanbul agreements" in the Russian interpretation - said the Center for Countering Disinformation.



Addendum

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Political Analysis and an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Putin's statement is just a "peace screen.

According to him, Ukraine needs peace, but a just peace, according to international law, according to the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which Putin avoids.

We should not confuse the concepts of peace and surrender, because Putin needs Ukraine's surrender. (...) All the talk about Istanbul will not bring back the destroyed Bakhmut, so he is lying. He needs our surrender. And talk of peace is a trap - Kovalenko said.

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced Moscow's readiness to negotiate with Ukraine on the basis of the "Istanbul agreements." He also named China, Brazil and India as potential mediators in this process.