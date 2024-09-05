ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118612 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121230 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197755 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153191 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152708 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142851 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 198045 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112419 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186783 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105085 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Putin hides desire for Ukraine's surrender behind statements about negotiations - Center for Countering Disinformation

Putin hides desire for Ukraine's surrender behind statements about negotiations - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18987 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation stated that Putin is only creating the appearance of readiness for negotiations. In reality, the Russian dictator is seeking Ukraine's capitulation by manipulating the “Istanbul agreements.

Behind his statements about Moscow's alleged willingness to negotiate, Russian President Vladimir Putin is hiding Russia's true aspirations for Ukraine's surrender. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

Analysts noted that after several recent statements by the Russian dictator about the "irrelevance" and "impossibility" of negotiations, Vladimir Putin reiterated that "Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine." 

Separately, Putin emphasized that negotiations are possible only on the basis of "the parameters agreed upon in Istanbul.

In reality, Putin is only creating the appearance of readiness for negotiations, and all he really wants today is Ukraine's surrender. To do this, the Russian dictator manipulates the ephemeral "Istanbul agreements" in the Russian interpretation

- said the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Addendum

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Political Analysis and an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Putin's statement is just a "peace screen.

According to him, Ukraine needs peace, but a just peace, according to international law, according to the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which Putin avoids. 

We should not confuse the concepts of peace and surrender, because Putin needs Ukraine's surrender. (...) All the talk about Istanbul will not bring back the destroyed Bakhmut, so he is lying. He needs our surrender. And talk of peace is a trap

- Kovalenko said. 

Recall

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced Moscow's readiness to negotiate with Ukraine on the basis of the "Istanbul agreements." He also named China, Brazil and India as potential mediators in this process.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

