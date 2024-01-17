ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Putin creates preconditions for aggression against the Baltic States - ISW

Kyiv

Russian President Putin is working to create the conditions for potential future aggression against the Baltic states in order to weaken NATO, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War. These aggressive actions could be justified under the guise of "defending compatriots.

Russian President Putin has stepped up efforts to create information conditions for future escalation against the Baltic states. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

Analysts believe that the Russian dictator is trying to weaken NATO in this way.

Putin once said that Latvia and other Baltic states were "throwing out (ethnic) Russians" from their countries and that this situation "directly affects the security of the Russian Federation.

The ISW report does not indicate that a Russian attack against the Baltic states is imminent or likely.

At the same time, Putin may be creating conditions for future aggressive actions against neighboring countries, against which aggressive actions will be taken under the guise of "protecting compatriots.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarNews of the World

