Putin creates preconditions for aggression against the Baltic States - ISW

Russian President Putin has stepped up efforts to create information conditions for future escalation against the Baltic states. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

Analysts believe that the Russian dictator is trying to weaken NATO in this way.

Putin once said that Latvia and other Baltic states were "throwing out (ethnic) Russians" from their countries and that this situation "directly affects the security of the Russian Federation.

The ISW report does not indicate that a Russian attack against the Baltic states is imminent or likely.

At the same time, Putin may be creating conditions for future aggressive actions against neighboring countries, against which aggressive actions will be taken under the guise of "protecting compatriots.

Baltic states accelerate the process of disconnecting power grids from russia by almost a year