Putin complains about the decline in trade with Turkey and announces a meeting with Erdogan

Putin complains about the decline in trade with Turkey and announces a meeting with Erdogan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18441 views

Russian President Vladimir Putin expects to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana to discuss current issues and hopes to improve the declining trade between the two countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he expects to meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kazakhstan in July. The Russian president said this in a conversation with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Russian media reported, according to UNN .

Details

Putin said that he expects a personal meeting with the Turkish president during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be held in Astana.

I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes to President Erdogan. I hope that in the near future - in July, I think, on the 3rd or 4th of July - he will be in Astana, as far as I know, as part of an international event (the SCO summit - ed.). We will have the opportunity to meet with him and discuss all current issues

- The Russian leader said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

One of Turkey's largest banks has again made it difficult for Russian citizens to open accounts04.05.24, 15:42 • 29438 views

Addendum

In addition, the Russian president complained about the decline in trade with Turkey. Nevertheless, Putin assured that this is due to the adjustment of commodity prices, so he hopes that the situation will improve in the near future.

Recall

In the spring, it became known that the volume of supplies from Turkey to Russia in February decreased by 33% to $670 million compared to $1 billion in the same period in 2023.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

