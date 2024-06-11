Putin complains about the decline in trade with Turkey and announces a meeting with Erdogan
Russian President Vladimir Putin expects to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana to discuss current issues and hopes to improve the declining trade between the two countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he expects to meet with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kazakhstan in July. The Russian president said this in a conversation with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Russian media reported, according to UNN .
Details
Putin said that he expects a personal meeting with the Turkish president during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be held in Astana.
I would like to ask you to convey my best wishes to President Erdogan. I hope that in the near future - in July, I think, on the 3rd or 4th of July - he will be in Astana, as far as I know, as part of an international event (the SCO summit - ed.). We will have the opportunity to meet with him and discuss all current issues
Addendum
In addition, the Russian president complained about the decline in trade with Turkey. Nevertheless, Putin assured that this is due to the adjustment of commodity prices, so he hopes that the situation will improve in the near future.
Recall
In the spring, it became known that the volume of supplies from Turkey to Russia in February decreased by 33% to $670 million compared to $1 billion in the same period in 2023.