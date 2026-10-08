Putin celebrated his birthday with Schröder by the stove and with a samovar
Kyiv • UNN
Putin marked his birthday with Gerhard Schröder at his Moscow residence. The former chancellor arrived in the Russian Federation on business related to the Globus chain.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin celebrated his birthday in the company of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, UNN reports, citing DW and the Kremlin press service.
Details
The Kremlin press service published a joint photo of Vladimir Putin and Gerhard Schröder against the backdrop of a stove, with a samovar and rocking-horse figurines standing in its corners. The post accompanying the photo states that on the morning of October 7, the Russian dictator learned that Schröder had arrived in Moscow "from media reports" and "invited his old friend to his home."
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"Gerhard Schröder was together with Vladimir Putin when the head of state celebrated his birthday yesterday," the text says.
Schröder arrived in Moscow to meet with employees and management of the Globus chain of stores. Earlier, the former chancellor became a member of the supervisory board of Hyperglobus, the company that operates the German Globus chain's hypermarkets in Russia. Schröder's latest position at a Russian company sparked a wave of criticism in Germany.
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