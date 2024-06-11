ukenru
Psychological self-help techniques have been added to the air alarm app

Psychological self-help techniques have been added to the air alarm app

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16542 views

The air alarm app has added a set of special exercises and tips that will help you stabilize your emotional state during air alarms and explosions.

Psychological self-help techniques from the All-Ukrainian mental health program "How are you?", initiated by the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenskaya. A set of special exercises and tips will help you stabilize your emotional state during air anxiety, explosions, or other stressful situations. This was reported in the company Ajax Systems, which is the developer of the application, writes UNN.

Now, when the app announces the end of the air alarm, the question "How are you?". If you click on it, the "first aid kit for psychological self-help" subsection opens with tips for adults, children, and veterans. There will be exercises, tips, games and contacts of specialists,

the developers told us.

Details

The innovations will gradually work on iOS and Android along with the latest app update. If this doesn't happen automatically, you need to update the app yourself.

"First aid kit for psychological self-help" with psychological tips and exercises is located in the "useful" section, where users will also find links to the LifesaverSIM game simulator, which allows you to learn pre-medical care and tactical medicine.

It is noted that the application" Air alarm", developed by Ajax Systems and Stfalcon, has already been downloaded more than 26 million times, 6 million users actively use it.

Recall

Updating the Air Alert app will allow Ukrainians to receive important notifications about various threats, such as natural disasters, and provide instructions on how to proceed.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWarTechnologies
ukraineUkraine
olena-zelenskaOlena Zelenska
polandPoland

