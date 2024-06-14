"Provides for a significant expansion of cooperation": Zelenskyy's Office tells about the security agreement with Japan

The signing of a security agreement between Ukraine and Japan provides for a significant expansion of cooperation, including in demining, information security and technology exchange. The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this during a telethon on Friday, UNN reports.

With Japan, there is a very important point that it is the first non-NATO country from the Pacific region with which we have signed such an agreement. Japan is a very powerful country with a high-tech economy. This agreement envisages a significant expansion of cooperation with our country, it means that Japan, which is one of the world's leaders in supporting Ukraine, has agreed to support Ukraine for a long period of time. We have fixed the amount of $4.5 billion of financial support this year and agreed that over the next 10 years we will work together with Japan to provide appropriate support every year - Yermak said.

He noted that Japan has certain constitutional restrictions on military cooperation, so direct arms supplies are not an option, but everything related to the protection of Ukrainians is provided for in great detail in the agreement.

"This includes demining, information security, and the exchange of technologies that are very important for increasing our own production. In all this, we will work very hard with Japan, and this cooperation has already yielded certain results," Yermak added.

Recall

At the G7 summit, Ukraine and Japan signed a security agreement. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this is a unique document with one of the most economically and technologically advanced countries in the world.