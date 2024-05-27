ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Prosecutor's Office to appeal court decision to close case against security forces who dispersed Maidan in 2013

Prosecutor's Office to appeal court decision to close case against security forces who dispersed Maidan in 2013

Kyiv

The Prosecutor General's Office plans to appeal the court's decision to dismiss the case against former Berkut officers due to the statute of limitations, citing systematic delays by the defense to disrupt the trial.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office are planning to file an appeal with the court against the court's decision to close the so-called "Maidan cases" due to the statute of limitations. This is stated in a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office will file an appeal against the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated 24.05.2024. This refers to the court's decision to close the criminal proceedings against 4 heads of Kyiv Berkut units and the head of the Kyiv police public security department, who are accused of abuse of power with the use of violence and unlawful obstruction of protests on November 30 and December 1, 2013, due to the statute of limitations

- The OGPU said. 

Law enforcement officials emphasize that the indictment  was sent to court in 2015. However, during  the trial, the defense systematically abused procedural rights to disrupt court hearings and delay the case.

Maidan cases: a former platoon commander and three officers of the Sevastopol Berkut were served with suspicion notices23.05.24, 11:36 • 17928 views

In this regard, prosecutors have repeatedly drawn the court's attention to the need to comply with reasonable time limits for court proceedings.

Currently, prosecutors are preparing an appeal against the court decision on the grounds of non-compliance with the requirements of the CPC of Ukraine when closing criminal proceedings due to the statute of limitations

- The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized. 

Recall

Last week, on May 24, Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi Court granted a motion to close the case of dispersal of peaceful protesters on November 30 and December 1, 2013, due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

All charges against the suspects were dropped and their property seized, despite objections from the victims and the prosecutor's office.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising