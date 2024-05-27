Prosecutor's Office to appeal court decision to close case against security forces who dispersed Maidan in 2013

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office are planning to file an appeal with the court against the court's decision to close the so-called "Maidan cases" due to the statute of limitations. This is stated in a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office will file an appeal against the decision of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv dated 24.05.2024. This refers to the court's decision to close the criminal proceedings against 4 heads of Kyiv Berkut units and the head of the Kyiv police public security department, who are accused of abuse of power with the use of violence and unlawful obstruction of protests on November 30 and December 1, 2013, due to the statute of limitations - The OGPU said.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that the indictment was sent to court in 2015. However, during the trial, the defense systematically abused procedural rights to disrupt court hearings and delay the case.

Maidan cases: a former platoon commander and three officers of the Sevastopol Berkut were served with suspicion notices

In this regard, prosecutors have repeatedly drawn the court's attention to the need to comply with reasonable time limits for court proceedings.

Currently, prosecutors are preparing an appeal against the court decision on the grounds of non-compliance with the requirements of the CPC of Ukraine when closing criminal proceedings due to the statute of limitations - The Prosecutor General's Office emphasized.

Last week, on May 24, Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi Court granted a motion to close the case of dispersal of peaceful protesters on November 30 and December 1, 2013, due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

All charges against the suspects were dropped and their property seized, despite objections from the victims and the prosecutor's office.