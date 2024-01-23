Russia's attack on Kharkiv has already claimed five lives, 46 people injured - Prosecutor's Office

The number of victims of the morning attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops has risen to 5 - two women died in hospital, 46 people were wounded, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reports.

Despite the efforts of doctors who fought to save the lives of the two wounded women, unfortunately, they both died in the hospital. As of now, the death toll has risen to five people: four women and one man - the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

As noted, "46 people were injured".

Previously

Three victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv were reported.