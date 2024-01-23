Russia's attack on Kharkiv has already claimed five lives, 46 people injured - Prosecutor's Office
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops, five people were killed - four women and one man - and 46 others were injured. Two victims, both women, died of their injuries in hospital.
The number of victims of the morning attack on Kharkiv by Russian troops has risen to 5 - two women died in hospital, 46 people were wounded, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN reports.
Despite the efforts of doctors who fought to save the lives of the two wounded women, unfortunately, they both died in the hospital. As of now, the death toll has risen to five people: four women and one man
As noted, "46 people were injured".
Previously
Three victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv were reported.