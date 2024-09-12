Prosecutor's Office hands over to ARMA seized apartment of former Russian Defense Ministry deputy in Odesa

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Prosecutor's Office hands over to ARMA seized apartment of former Russian Defense Ministry deputy in Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24144 views

The Prosecutor's Office handed over to ARMA the seized luxury apartment of the wife of the former Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation in Odesa. The property with an area of 1012.6 m² was illegally sold for USD 1.5 million through an intermediary.

The Prosecutor's Office handed over to ARMA the seized apartment of the wife of the former Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation in Odesa. They tried to illegally sell the property for $1.5 million through an intermediary. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports

“At the request of the prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the property owned by the wife of the former Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation was seized and transferred to the management of the ARMA,” the OGP said. 

According to the OGP, the property of the wife of a member of the board of directors of a defense corporation and a state  advisor  to the Russian Ministry of Defense, who actively supports Russia's aggressive policy towards Ukraine, was seized. 

In December 2023, he was added to the sanctions list for his involvement in supporting the war against Ukraine. All of his assets in Ukraine were blocked, the possibility of conducting trade operations was restricted, and the transfer of intellectual property rights was prohibited. The sanctions measures also included blocking an attempt to withdraw monetary assets from Ukraine.

An elite apartment on the seaside of Odesa with an area of 1012.6 square meters was tried to be sold through an intermediary for USD 1.5 million. 

The real estate registered in the name of the sanctioned person's wife was seized by the Kyiv District Court of Odesa in April 2024.

The pre-trial investigation into the financing of actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine (Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is being conducted by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region.

ARMA auctioned off 8 Medvedchuk watches for almost UAH 3.6 million06.09.24, 16:20 • 11560 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

