Prosecutor's Office hands over to ARMA seized apartment of former Russian Defense Ministry deputy in Odesa

The Prosecutor's Office handed over to ARMA the seized apartment of the wife of the former Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation in Odesa. They tried to illegally sell the property for $1.5 million through an intermediary. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports .

“At the request of the prosecutors of the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office, the property owned by the wife of the former Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation was seized and transferred to the management of the ARMA,” the OGP said.

According to the OGP, the property of the wife of a member of the board of directors of a defense corporation and a state advisor to the Russian Ministry of Defense, who actively supports Russia's aggressive policy towards Ukraine, was seized.

In December 2023, he was added to the sanctions list for his involvement in supporting the war against Ukraine. All of his assets in Ukraine were blocked, the possibility of conducting trade operations was restricted, and the transfer of intellectual property rights was prohibited. The sanctions measures also included blocking an attempt to withdraw monetary assets from Ukraine.

An elite apartment on the seaside of Odesa with an area of 1012.6 square meters was tried to be sold through an intermediary for USD 1.5 million.

The real estate registered in the name of the sanctioned person's wife was seized by the Kyiv District Court of Odesa in April 2024.

The pre-trial investigation into the financing of actions committed with the aim of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine (Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is being conducted by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region.

ARMA auctioned off 8 Medvedchuk watches for almost UAH 3.6 million