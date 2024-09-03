Prosecutor General's Office investigates possible shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Toretsk sector

On Tuesday, September 3, information appeared in Telegram channels about the alleged shooting of Ukrainian servicemen by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports .

The OGPU emphasizes that the armed forces of the Russian Federation systematically and cynically violate the norms of international humanitarian law.

According to a report in Telegram channels , three soldiers from one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades came out of the basement of a house with their hands up when the enemy came almost close to them. The occupiers put them face down on the ground and then shot them in the back almost immediately.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is qualified as a serious international crime.

The information disseminated is currently being verified. A number of investigative actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - The OGPU emphasizes.

Russian prisoners of war from a camp in Ukraine recorded a video message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin asking him to help them return home.