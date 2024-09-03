ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 124975 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129481 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212499 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 160805 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157284 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144878 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206011 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112604 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Prosecutor General's Office investigates possible shooting of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Toretsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22637 views

Information about the alleged shooting of Ukrainian servicemen by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces appeared on Telegram. The Office of the Prosecutor General launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

On Tuesday, September 3, information appeared in Telegram channels about the alleged shooting of Ukrainian servicemen by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

The OGPU emphasizes that the armed forces of the Russian Federation systematically and cynically violate the norms of international humanitarian law.

According to a report in Telegram channels , three soldiers from one of the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades came out of the basement of a house with their hands up when the enemy came almost close to them. The occupiers put them face down on the ground and then shot them in the back almost immediately.

Russia opens criminal cases against more than 600 captured Ukrainians - media16.07.24, 21:57 • 49450 views

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the intentional killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is qualified as a serious international crime.

The information disseminated is currently being verified. A number of investigative actions are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- The OGPU emphasizes. 

Recall

Russian prisoners of war from a camp in Ukraine recorded a video message to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin asking him to help them return home.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

